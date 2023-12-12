Logan Cooley will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins play on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Cooley in that upcoming Coyotes-Penguins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Logan Cooley vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Cooley has averaged 16:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

Cooley has a goal in three of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cooley has a point in 12 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Cooley has an assist in nine of 27 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Cooley has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Cooley having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cooley Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

