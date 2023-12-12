Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glendale High School at Copper Canyon High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sierra Linda High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Valley Christian at Desert Heights Preparatory
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon View High School at Desert Edge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Combs High School at Marcos de Niza High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Mesquite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millennium High School at Verrado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moon Valley High School at Mingus Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Cottonwood, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trivium Prep Academy at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- Conference: West 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arete Preparatory Academy at Leading Edge Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Carlos High School at Gilbert Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami High School at San Tan Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Conference: Northeast Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.