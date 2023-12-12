The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carcone stats and insights

  • In 10 of 26 games this season, Carcone has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Carcone averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 35.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 10:35 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:40 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 14:24 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:26 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:10 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.