Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Mohave County, Arizona today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Parker High School at Kingman Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12

7:00 PM AZT on December 12 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Trivium Prep Academy at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center