Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Navajo County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Navajo County, Arizona? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Navajo County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Johns High School at Joseph City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Joseph City, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopi Jr Sr High School at Many Farms High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 12
- Location: Many Farms, AZ
- Conference: North 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.