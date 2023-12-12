The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Bjugstad included, will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bjugstad are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

Bjugstad's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:34 per game on the ice, is +5.

Bjugstad has a goal in six games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bjugstad has registered a point in a game 16 times this season out of 27 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Bjugstad has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 11 of 27 games played.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Bjugstad goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjugstad has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 27 Games 2 17 Points 0 6 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

