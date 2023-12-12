Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Pima County, Arizona today, we've got you covered.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Desert Christian High School at Baboquivari High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Sells, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morenci Jr./Sr. High School at Santa Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 12
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: East 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
