The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sean Durzi score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

On the power play, Durzi has accumulated three goals and four assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 68 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 5-3 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 4:02 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:32 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 25:51 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:44 Home L 6-5 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:07 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:09 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:59 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

