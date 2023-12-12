The Golden State Warriors (10-12) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on December 12, 2023.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 46.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.

The Suns are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.

The Suns record 115.1 points per game, equal to what the Warriors allow.

Phoenix has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 115.1 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are putting up 117.1 points per game this year in home games, which is four more points than they're averaging in road games (113.1).

At home, Phoenix is allowing 3.7 more points per game (114.8) than on the road (111.1).

At home, the Suns are sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (12) than away from home (12.5). However, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to away from home (37.7%).

Suns Injuries