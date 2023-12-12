How to Watch the Suns vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Golden State Warriors (10-12) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on December 12, 2023.
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
|Suns vs Warriors Injury Report
|Suns vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Suns vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Warriors Prediction
|Suns vs Warriors Player Props
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 46.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- In games Phoenix shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.
- The Suns are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.
- The Suns record 115.1 points per game, equal to what the Warriors allow.
- Phoenix has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 115.1 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are putting up 117.1 points per game this year in home games, which is four more points than they're averaging in road games (113.1).
- At home, Phoenix is allowing 3.7 more points per game (114.8) than on the road (111.1).
- At home, the Suns are sinking 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (12) than away from home (12.5). However, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to away from home (37.7%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Out
|Ankle
|Grayson Allen
|Out
|Groin
|Nassir Little
|Out
|Concussion
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
