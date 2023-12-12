The Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center on Tuesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Stephen Curry and others in this contest.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -156) 0.5 (Over: -147)
  • Tuesday's over/under for Jusuf Nurkic is 12.5. That is 0.7 more than his season average.
  • He pulls down 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Nurkic has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • His 0.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +106) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +138)
  • The 27.5-point prop total for Devin Booker on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 27.4.
  • His rebounding average of 6.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (5.5).
  • Booker's assist average -- 8.1 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (7.5).
  • Booker has connected on 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +120) 4.5 (Over: -128)
  • The 29.5-point prop total for Curry on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 29.4.
  • His rebounding average of 5.1 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).
  • Curry has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Curry has hit 5.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +122)
  • Klay Thompson has racked up 15.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.7 points less than Tuesday's points prop total.
  • He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (3.5).
  • Thompson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

