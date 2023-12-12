Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (10-12) are 3.5-point underdogs against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (12-10) Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 115 - Warriors 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 3.5)

Warriors (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.9)

Suns (-0.9) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.4

The Suns' .455 ATS win percentage (10-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .409 mark (9-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Phoenix (5-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (41.7%) than Golden State (5-1) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (83.3%).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 63.6% of the time this season (14 out of 22), which is more often than Golden State's games have (12 out of 22).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 9-5, a better record than the Warriors have recorded (2-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are posting 115.1 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 113 points per contest (13th-ranked).

Phoenix ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing only 41.5 rebounds per game. It ranks 18th in the league by pulling down 43.9 rebounds per contest.

This year, the Suns rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 26 per game.

Phoenix ranks 24th in the NBA with 14.3 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12 forced turnovers per game.

The Suns are sinking 12.3 treys per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 38.5% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

