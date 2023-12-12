In the upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Travis Dermott to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Dermott has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:29 Home W 2-1 10/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:49 Away W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.