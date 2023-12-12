Will Troy Stecher Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 12?
In the upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Troy Stecher to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Stecher stats and insights
- Stecher has scored in one of 25 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- Stecher has zero points on the power play.
- Stecher averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 68 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 15 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Stecher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|26:49
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|L 4-1
Coyotes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
