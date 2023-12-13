Wednesday's game features the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (10-0) and the Arizona Wildcats (7-2) squaring off at McKale Center (on December 13) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-64 win for Texas.

The Wildcats enter this contest after an 81-38 win against UCSD on Thursday.

Arizona vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, Arizona 64

Arizona Schedule Analysis

On November 20, the Wildcats claimed their best win of the season, a 61-52 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to our computer rankings.

Arizona has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

The Wildcats have four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 20

87-64 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 133) on November 10

90-67 over Memphis (No. 143) on November 18

79-66 at home over San Diego (No. 151) on November 14

68-57 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 156) on November 6

Arizona Leaders

Esmery Martinez: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

11.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Kailyn Gilbert: 13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

13.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Breya Cunningham: 8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 69.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK, 69.4 FG% Helena Pueyo: 4.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 31.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

4.2 PTS, 3.2 STL, 31.1 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Maya Nnaji: 10.2 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +110 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.7 points per game (121st in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per contest (86th in college basketball).

