Bradley Beal plus his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time out, a 119-116 win over the Warriors, Beal put up 16 points.

Let's look at Beal's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-104)

Over 15.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Over 3.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-104)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the NBA last year, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nets conceded 45.1 rebounds on average last year, 27th in the league.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per contest last season (third in the NBA).

The Nets allowed 11.8 made 3-pointers per game last year, seventh in the league in that category.

Bradley Beal vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 39 25 5 6 1 0 0 11/4/2022 30 20 3 3 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.