The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, square off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Booker put up 32 points and seven assists in his previous game, which ended in a 119-116 win against the Warriors.

Below, we look at Booker's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 27.7 Rebounds 4.5 6.1 Assists 6.5 8.0 PRA -- 41.8 PR -- 33.8 3PM 1.5 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Booker's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Nets

Booker is responsible for attempting 13.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.9 per game.

He's knocked down 2.1 threes per game, or 10.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 13th in possessions per game with 101.6.

The Nets give up 114 points per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 43.6 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 25.1 per game.

The Nets allow 13.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Devin Booker vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 26 19 4 6 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.