Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Betty H. Fairfax High School at Sierra Linda High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 13

4:00 PM AZT on December 13 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Metro 5A

Metro 5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Veritas Preparatory Academy at American Leadership Academy Anthem

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 13

4:00 PM AZT on December 13 Location: Florence, AZ

Florence, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Lutheran High School at Desert Heights Preparatory

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 13

5:00 PM AZT on December 13 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Wickenburg High School at Bagdad High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 13

6:50 PM AZT on December 13 Location: Bagdad, AZ

Bagdad, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Paradise Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13

7:00 PM AZT on December 13 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Northwest

Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Valley High School at Bradshaw Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13

7:00 PM AZT on December 13 Location: Prescott Valley, AZ

Prescott Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tempe High School at Prescott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13

7:00 PM AZT on December 13 Location: Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 13

7:00 PM MT on December 13 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Conference: East Valley

East Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Tolleson Union High School at Maricopa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13

7:00 PM AZT on December 13 Location: Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa, AZ Conference: West Valley

West Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Scottsdale Christian Academy at Fountain Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13

7:00 PM AZT on December 13 Location: Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills, AZ Conference: North Central

North Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Benjamin Franklin High School at Northwest Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13

7:00 PM AZT on December 13 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Pointe High School at Notre Dame Preparatory