Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Cruz County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Santa Cruz County, Arizona today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Santa Cruz County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lourdes Catholic School at Patagonia Union High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Patagonia, AZ
- Conference: Tucson Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
