On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (13-10) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and YES.

Suns vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and YES

AZFamily and YES Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs Nets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Suns average 115.3 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +50 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Nets are outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game, with a +66 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.0 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 114.0 per contest (19th in league).

The teams combine to score 232.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 227.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Brooklyn is 16-6-0 ATS this season.

Suns and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +700 +325 - Nets +25000 +12500 -

