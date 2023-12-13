The Phoenix Suns (11-7) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and YES.

Suns vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, YES

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 31.3 points, 5.5 assists and 6.9 boards per game.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 10.9 points, 4.0 assists and 9.3 rebounds per contest.

Devin Booker puts up 27.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon averages 14.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 boards.

Jordan Goodwin puts up 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mikal Bridges gives the Nets 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Nets 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is making 38.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

The Nets are receiving 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this year.

Lonnie Walker IV gets the Nets 15.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Suns vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Suns Nets 116.4 Points Avg. 115.3 113.2 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 47.4% Field Goal % 47.0% 38.7% Three Point % 38.9%

