The injury report for the Phoenix Suns (13-10) ahead of their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) currently includes five players. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 from Footprint Center.

Last time out, the Suns won on Tuesday 119-116 over the Warriors. In the Suns' win, Devin Booker led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding four rebounds and seven assists).

Suns vs Nets Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Okogie SG Questionable Hip 6.5 3.4 1.2 Nassir Little PF Questionable Concussion 5.2 2.1 0.7 Kevin Durant SF Questionable Ankle 31.0 6.5 5.7 Grayson Allen SG Questionable Groin 12.3 4.5 2.9 Damion Lee SG Out Knee

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)

Suns vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

