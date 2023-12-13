How to Watch the Suns vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (13-10) face the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) on December 13, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs Nets Additional Info
|Suns vs Nets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nets Injury Report
|Suns vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Nets Prediction
|Suns vs Nets Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Phoenix is 8-5 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Suns are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at first.
- The Suns average only 1.3 more points per game (115.3) than the Nets give up (114).
- Phoenix is 11-2 when scoring more than 114 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are scoring 117.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (113.1).
- Phoenix is ceding 114.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.8 more points than it is allowing on the road (111.1).
- When it comes to total threes made, the Suns have played worse at home this season, making 12.2 three-pointers per game, compared to 12.5 on the road. Meanwhile, they've put up a 39% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.7% clip in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Josh Okogie
|Questionable
|Hip
|Nassir Little
|Questionable
|Concussion
|Kevin Durant
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Grayson Allen
|Questionable
|Groin
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.