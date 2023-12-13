The Phoenix Suns (13-10) face the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) on December 13, 2023.

Suns vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona's Family Sports

Suns vs Nets Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Phoenix is 8-5 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Suns are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at first.

The Suns average only 1.3 more points per game (115.3) than the Nets give up (114).

Phoenix is 11-2 when scoring more than 114 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 117.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.2 more points than they're averaging on the road (113.1).

Phoenix is ceding 114.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.8 more points than it is allowing on the road (111.1).

When it comes to total threes made, the Suns have played worse at home this season, making 12.2 three-pointers per game, compared to 12.5 on the road. Meanwhile, they've put up a 39% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.7% clip in away games.

