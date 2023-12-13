Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yavapai County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Yavapai County, Arizona today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wickenburg High School at Bagdad High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Bagdad, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Valley High School at Bradshaw Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Prescott Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tempe High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camp Verde High School at Payson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on December 13
- Location: Payson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.