Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Maricopa County, Arizona? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gilbert Christian High School at New Trier High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Havasu High School at La Joya Community High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Casa Grande Union High School at Copper Canyon High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maryvale High School at Farmington High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Farmington, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apollo High School at Maricopa High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owyhee High School at Ironwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raymond S. Kellis High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arizona College Preparatory at Shadow Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basha High School at Dobson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastmark High School at Agua Fria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millennium High School at Valley Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Canyon High School at Desert Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phoenix Day School for the Deaf at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: East 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moon Valley High School at Deer Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Williams Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria High School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tolleson Union High School at Chandler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mountain High School at Mountain Pointe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa High School at Desert Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Verrado High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maryvale Preparatory Academy at Gilbert Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on December 14
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
