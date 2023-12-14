Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Navajo County, Arizona today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Navajo County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shonto Prep High School at Ash Fork High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 14

5:30 PM AZT on December 14 Location: Ash Fork, AZ

Ash Fork, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Show Low High School at St. Johns High School