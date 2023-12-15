Will Alexander Kerfoot light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes play the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

Kerfoot has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kerfoot's shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 114 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:11 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 21:48 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 3 1 2 22:16 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:37 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:06 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:56 Home L 6-5

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

