Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 15?
On Friday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Clayton Keller going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Keller stats and insights
- Keller has scored in nine of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 114 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Keller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|18:14
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:28
|Home
|L 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.