Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coconino County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Coconino County, Arizona today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Williams High School at Fredonia High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Fredonia, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flagstaff High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mingus Union High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
