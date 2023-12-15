How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes (13-13-2) -- who've lost four straight -- host the San Jose Sharks (9-17-3) on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to watch the Coyotes and Sharks meet on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes vs Sharks Additional Info
|Coyotes vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Coyotes vs Sharks Prediction
|Coyotes vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Coyotes vs Sharks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have conceded 86 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Coyotes' 88 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|28
|9
|16
|25
|14
|14
|48.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|28
|5
|16
|21
|23
|7
|0%
|Nick Schmaltz
|28
|9
|11
|20
|23
|26
|47%
|Lawson Crouse
|27
|13
|6
|19
|12
|7
|34.1%
|Nick Bjugstad
|28
|6
|12
|18
|9
|9
|50.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks give up 3.9 goals per game (114 in total), 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have 64 goals this season (2.2 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Sharks have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|28
|9
|15
|24
|8
|19
|57.1%
|Mikael Granlund
|22
|3
|16
|19
|11
|17
|50%
|William Eklund
|28
|7
|7
|14
|8
|12
|26.7%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|29
|8
|4
|12
|8
|11
|45%
|Mike Hoffman
|28
|8
|4
|12
|6
|11
|41.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.