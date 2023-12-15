The Arizona Coyotes (13-13-2) -- who've lost four straight -- host the San Jose Sharks (9-17-3) on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Sharks Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 86 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.

The Coyotes' 88 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 28 9 16 25 14 14 48.1% Matias Maccelli 28 5 16 21 23 7 0% Nick Schmaltz 28 9 11 20 23 26 47% Lawson Crouse 27 13 6 19 12 7 34.1% Nick Bjugstad 28 6 12 18 9 9 50.2%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks give up 3.9 goals per game (114 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have 64 goals this season (2.2 per game), 32nd in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Sharks have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Sharks Key Players