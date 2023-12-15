The Arizona Coyotes (13-13-2, riding a four-game losing streak) host the San Jose Sharks (9-17-3) at Mullett Arena. The matchup on Friday, December 15 begins at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

In the past 10 outings for the Coyotes, their offense has put up 32 goals while their defense has conceded 27 (they have a 5-5-0 record in those games). In 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (19.4% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will bring home the win in Friday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Coyotes 4, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-210)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Coyotes (-1.5)

Coyotes vs Sharks Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (13-13-2 overall) have a 3-2-5 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 11 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-5-2 record (good for 10 points).

In the four games this season the Coyotes recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

Arizona has taken four points from the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-3-0 record).

The Coyotes are 11-5-2 in the 18 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 24 points).

In the 11 games when Arizona has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 6-4-1 record (13 points).

In the eight games when it outshot its opponent, Arizona is 5-2-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in 19 games, going 8-10-1 to record 17 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 16th 3.14 Goals Scored 2.21 32nd 13th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.93 32nd 31st 27 Shots 26 32nd 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 36.7 32nd 8th 24.49% Power Play % 19.23% 19th 18th 80% Penalty Kill % 73.27% 29th

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

