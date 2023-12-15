When the Arizona Coyotes face the San Jose Sharks at Mullett Arena on Friday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Clayton Keller and Tomas Hertl should be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller has been a big player for Arizona this season, collecting 25 points in 28 games.

Matias Maccelli has five goals and 16 assists, equaling 21 points (0.8 per game).

Nick Schmaltz has posted nine goals and 11 assists for Arizona.

Karel Vejmelka's record is 2-7-2. He has given up 39 goals (3.5 goals against average) and recorded 321 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl is a leading scorer for San Jose, with 24 points this season, as he has recorded nine goals and 15 assists in 28 games.

Mikael Granlund is a key contributor for San Jose, with 19 total points this season. In 22 contests, he has netted three goals and provided 16 assists.

This season, William Eklund has seven goals and seven assists, for a season point total of 14.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a 5-6-1 record this season, with an .894 save percentage (45th in the league). In 13 games, he has 353 saves, and has given up 42 goals (3.9 goals against average).

Coyotes vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 16th 3.14 Goals Scored 2.21 32nd 13th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.93 32nd 31st 27 Shots 26 32nd 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 36.7 32nd 8th 24.49% Power Play % 19.23% 19th 16th 80% Penalty Kill % 73.27% 28th

