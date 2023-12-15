The Arizona Coyotes (13-13-2) host the San Jose Sharks (9-17-3) at Mullett Arena on Friday, December 15 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Coyotes have lost four games in a row.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-190) Sharks (+155) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have won 75.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (6-2).

Arizona has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Coyotes have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 17 of 28 games this season.

Coyotes vs Sharks Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Sharks Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 88 (16th) Goals 64 (32nd) 86 (13th) Goals Allowed 114 (32nd) 24 (8th) Power Play Goals 15 (23rd) 19 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (30th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Arizona has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Five of Arizona's last 10 games hit the over.

The average amount of goals in the Coyotes' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Coyotes are ranked 16th in the league with 88 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

The Coyotes rank 13th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (86 total) in league play.

The team is ranked 15th in goal differential at +2.

