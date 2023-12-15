Devin Booker will take the court for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

Booker, in his previous game (December 13 loss against the Nets), produced 34 points, six rebounds and 12 assists.

Below, we dig into Booker's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 28.1 27.8 Rebounds 4.5 6.1 6.4 Assists 7.5 8.3 7.5 PRA -- 42.5 41.7 PR -- 34.2 34.2 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.7



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Knicks

Booker is responsible for taking 13.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 10.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Booker's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 13th in possessions per game with 101.3.

The Knicks are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 110 points per game.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the second-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks allow 25.4 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 38 28 5 11 1 2 0

