The Phoenix Suns, with Grayson Allen, match up versus the New York Knicks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Allen tallied 21 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 106-103 loss versus the Lakers.

Let's break down Allen's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.3 11.9 Rebounds -- 4.5 3.9 Assists -- 2.9 2.7 PRA -- 19.7 18.5 PR -- 16.8 15.8 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.8



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Knicks

Allen has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 7.9% and 8.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.9 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 100 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Knicks are sixth in the NBA, giving up 110 points per contest.

The Knicks are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 25.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13.4 makes per contest, 18th in the league.

Grayson Allen vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 29 11 3 0 2 0 2 11/30/2022 30 11 5 4 1 0 1 10/28/2022 29 17 4 2 4 0 1

