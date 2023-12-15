Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenlee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Greenlee County, Arizona today, we've got you covered.
Greenlee County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Duncan High School at Ray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 15
- Location: Kearny, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
