Jusuf Nurkic and his Phoenix Suns teammates face the New York Knicks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 116-112 loss versus the Nets, Nurkic had 15 points, 22 rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Nurkic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 13.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.8 10.7 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.8 PRA -- 25.9 28.2 PR -- 22 24.4



Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Knicks

Nurkic has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 11.2% and 11.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Nurkic's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 13th in possessions per game with 101.3.

Giving up 110 points per game, the Knicks are the sixth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Knicks are the second-ranked team in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.4 assists per game.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2023 33 8 10 4 0 4 0

