In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Juuso Valimaki to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 114 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:58 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:07 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:17 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.