The New York Knicks (13-10) go into a away matchup with Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (13-11) at Footprint Center on Friday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Kevin Durant vs. Julius Randle Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Julius Randle Total Fantasy Pts 947.8 936.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.4 40.7 Fantasy Rank 8 18

Kevin Durant vs. Julius Randle Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant's numbers on the season are 30.8 points, 5.6 assists and 6.5 boards per contest.

The Suns' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.1 points per game (12th in the NBA) while giving up 113.2 per outing (13th in the league).

Phoenix wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It is recording 44.0 rebounds per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 41.7 per contest.

The Suns connect on 12.2 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.7. They shoot 38.2% from deep while their opponents hit 34.9% from long range.

Phoenix has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA action), 2.3 more than the 11.9 it forces on average (25th in the league).

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Julius Randle's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 18th in league, and conceding 110.0 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.

New York wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.0 boards. It records 45.8 rebounds per game (seventh in league) compared to its opponents' 40.8.

The Knicks connect on 13.4 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 37.7% rate (seventh-best in NBA), compared to the 13.4 their opponents make, shooting 37.2% from deep.

New York has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (fifth in NBA) while forcing 13.7 (13th in league).

Kevin Durant vs. Julius Randle Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Julius Randle Plus/Minus Per Game 4.2 2.4 Usage Percentage 32.6% 28.8% True Shooting Pct 64.2% 54.5% Total Rebound Pct 10.0% 15.3% Assist Pct 28.2% 24.6%

