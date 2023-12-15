Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 15
The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break an 18-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Lakers vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 118 - Spurs 111
Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info
|Lakers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Lakers vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Lakers vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-7.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (233.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.1
- The Spurs (9-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 44% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Lakers (11-14-0) this year.
- Los Angeles (4-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (80%) than San Antonio (5-9) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (35.7%).
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 44% of the time this season (11 out of 25), less often than San Antonio's games have (15 out of 23).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 13-4, while the Spurs are 2-20 as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- With 114 points per game on offense, the Lakers rank 16th in the NBA. At the other end, they allow 112.8 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NBA with 44.6 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44.6 rebounds allowed per contest.
- This year, the Lakers rank eighth in the league in assists, putting up 26.8 per game.
- Los Angeles is committing 14.2 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).
- While the Lakers are in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.5 (third-worst), they rank 21st in the league with a 35.2% three-point percentage.
Spurs Performance Insights
- Offensively the Spurs are the 25th-ranked team in the league (109.8 points per game). Defensively they are fourth-worst (121.4 points allowed per game).
- On the boards, San Antonio is 21st in the league in rebounds (43.2 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1 per game).
- At 28.7 assists per game, the Spurs are fourth-best in the NBA.
- San Antonio is the third-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (16) and 16th in turnovers forced (13.6).
- In 2023-24 the Spurs are 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (34%).
