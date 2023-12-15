In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Liam O'Brien to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

In two of 28 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

O'Brien has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 114 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:37 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 8:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:58 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:21 Home L 6-5

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

