Will Logan Cooley find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cooley stats and insights

Cooley has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

On the power play he has two goals, plus eight assists.

Cooley averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:35 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:26 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:22 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:56 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.