Will Mathew Dumba Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 15?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mathew Dumba a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dumba stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Dumba has zero points on the power play.
- Dumba averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 114 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dumba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.