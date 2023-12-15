On Friday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Matias Maccelli going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

Maccelli has scored in five of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Maccelli has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 114 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:42 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:19 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:33 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:15 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:26 Home L 6-5

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

