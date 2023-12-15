Will Milos Kelemen Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 15?
Will Milos Kelemen find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Kelemen stats and insights
- Kelemen is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
- Kelemen has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Kelemen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|5:53
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|8:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:10
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:36
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|6:33
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:47
|Away
|L 5-2
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
