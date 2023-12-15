Will Milos Kelemen find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Milos Kelemen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kelemen stats and insights

  • Kelemen is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.
  • Kelemen has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Kelemen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 5:53 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 8:22 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:10 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:24 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:07 Home W 4-1
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:02 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:36 Away W 2-0
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:33 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:47 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

