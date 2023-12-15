NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks take the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate on Thursday.
Looking for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch on Thursday are here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|NBCS-PH,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|BSMW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|BSN,BSWI,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|NBCS-CHI+,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|BSFL,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
