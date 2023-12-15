The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nick Bjugstad light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

  • In six of 28 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Bjugstad's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 114 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:29 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:41 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 20:10 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:26 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 17:52 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 2 1 1 20:01 Home L 6-5

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

