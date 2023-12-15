Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 15?
Can we expect Nick Schmaltz finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the San Jose Sharks at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- In seven of 28 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.
- Schmaltz's shooting percentage is 15.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 114 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|21:58
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 6-5
Coyotes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
