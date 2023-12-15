Can we expect Nick Schmaltz finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the San Jose Sharks at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schmaltz stats and insights

  • In seven of 28 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus five assists.
  • Schmaltz's shooting percentage is 15.5%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 114 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:23 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:15 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:55 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 21:58 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:30 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 23:45 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:14 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:06 Home L 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.