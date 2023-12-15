The New York Knicks (13-10) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Knicks 113

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.4)

Suns (-0.4) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.7

The Knicks' .522 ATS win percentage (12-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .458 mark (11-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Phoenix is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 1-2 ATS record New York puts up as a 5.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, New York and its opponents aren't as successful (56.5% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (62.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 2-7, while the Suns are 9-6 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are putting up 115.1 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 113.2 points per contest (14th-ranked).

Phoenix is grabbing 44 boards per game this season (16th-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed only 41.7 rebounds per game (third-best).

This year, the Suns rank 12th in the league in assists, delivering 26.1 per game.

With 14.2 turnovers per game, Phoenix is 23rd in the NBA. It forces 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Suns rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.2%. They rank 16th in the league by sinking 12.2 three-pointers per contest.

