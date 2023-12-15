Two of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Kevin Durant (31.2 points per game, second in league) and the Phoenix Suns (11-8) welcome in Jalen Brunson (24.9, 15th) and the New York Knicks (12-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG

Suns Players to Watch

Durant posts 31.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 12 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field.

Eric Gordon posts 14.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 boards per game.

Grayson Allen averages 12 points, 2.9 assists and 4.8 boards.

Jordan Goodwin posts 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is putting up 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 41.2% of his shots from the field and 27.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Brunson is putting up 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc (fifth in league), with 3.3 treys per contest (sixth in league).

Mitchell Robinson gives the Knicks 6.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while posting 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Josh Hart is putting up 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Suns vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Suns Knicks 116.2 Points Avg. 110.9 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 105.5 47.3% Field Goal % 44.5% 38.5% Three Point % 37.7%

