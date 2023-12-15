Suns vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (13-10) visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) after losing three straight road games. The Suns are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The over/under is set at 230.5 in the matchup.
Suns vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|230.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In eight of 24 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 230.5 points.
- Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 228.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Suns have an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Phoenix has won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which it has been favored.
- Phoenix has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs Knicks Additional Info
Suns vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|8
|33.3%
|115.1
|228.2
|113.2
|223.2
|227.0
|Knicks
|6
|26.1%
|113.1
|228.2
|110
|223.2
|221.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Five of Suns' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in road games (6-5-0) than it has in home games (5-8-0).
- The 115.1 points per game the Suns score are 5.1 more points than the Knicks allow (110).
- Phoenix has an 8-8 record against the spread and an 11-5 record overall when putting up more than 110 points.
Suns vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|11-13
|3-4
|15-9
|Knicks
|12-11
|1-2
|13-10
Suns vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Suns
|Knicks
|115.1
|113.1
|12
|18
|8-8
|9-3
|11-5
|10-2
|113.2
|110
|14
|6
|7-5
|10-6
|7-5
|11-5
